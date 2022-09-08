Delhi L-G launches Asita East project on River Yamuna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated the Asita East project on Yamuna river which aims at restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space, the DDA said.

The project is spread over 197 hectares of land, out of which 90 hectares is with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the remaining falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh’s irrigation department, it said in a statement.

The project aims at “restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space”, the urban body said. Vikas Marg forms the southern edge, Pushta Road, the eastern edge and River Yamuna flows towards its west. The 90 hectares of land under DDA, located adjacent to Vikas Marg, was inaugurated and opened to the people.

Saxena underlined the importance of Delhi reclaiming its green spaces and appeal to the residents to come forward and play the role of a proactive stakeholder in making the city’s air, water and environment pollution free.

Recounting the recent initiatives taken by the DDA in the shape of various bio-diversity parks, nursery at Khoja Wala Bagh, Baansera on Yamuna Bank among others, he hoped that Delhi will soon have “sufficient eco-friendly public green spaces for recreation and other public activities”. Further, nearly 300m of the area along the edge of the River Yamuna has been developed as an “ecological zone” at regular intervals for people to walk up to the river.

