Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G launches Asita East project on River Yamuna

The project is spread over 197 hectares of land, out of which 90 hectares is with Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Published: 08th September 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated the Asita East project on Yamuna river which aims at restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space, the DDA said.

The project is spread over 197 hectares of land, out of which 90 hectares is with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the remaining falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh’s irrigation department, it said in a statement.

The project aims at “restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space”, the urban body said. Vikas Marg forms the southern edge, Pushta Road, the eastern edge and River Yamuna flows towards its west. The 90 hectares of land under DDA, located adjacent to Vikas Marg, was inaugurated and opened to the people.

Saxena underlined the importance of Delhi reclaiming its green spaces and appeal to the residents to come forward and play the role of a proactive stakeholder in making the city’s air, water and environment pollution free.

Recounting the recent initiatives taken by the DDA in the shape of various bio-diversity parks, nursery at Khoja Wala Bagh, Baansera on Yamuna Bank among others, he hoped that Delhi will soon have “sufficient eco-friendly public green spaces for recreation and other public activities”. Further, nearly 300m of the area along the edge of the River Yamuna has been developed as an “ecological zone” at regular intervals for people to walk up to the river. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena Asita East Yamuna river DDA Delhi Development Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp