Delhi Police ends arguments against Umar Khalid’s bail 

The high court asked the counsel for the prosecution and Khalid to submit their written submissions in the case.  

Published: 08th September 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday concluded its arguments before the Delhi High Court opposing a bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid who was arrested in connection with a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar listed the matter for September 9 for hearing rebuttal submissions of Khalid’s counsel.  The high court asked the counsel for the prosecution and Khalid to submit their written submissions in the case.  

The prosecution, which had commenced its submissions on August 1, has opposed the bail plea of Khalid saying the speech delivered by him in Amravati in February 2020 was a ‘very calculated speech’ which brought various points including Babri Masjid, triple talaq, Kashmir, suppression of Muslims and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).      

On Wednesday, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad referred to several statements given by the witnesses and also read out a portion of Khalid’s Amravati speech. Khalid’s counsel had earlier said that mere membership of a WhatsApp group cannot make him criminally liable when nothing objectionable has been attributed to him.               

He had said out of five WhatsApp groups cited by the prosecution, he was a member of two groups in which also he remained silent and only posted four messages in one of the groups.      

