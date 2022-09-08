Gopal Swami Khetanchi captures beauty of the female form 

By Express News Service

In artist Gopal Swami Khetanchi’s paintings, the real is often romanticised. Among his many works, there is a portrait of a lady in a pink sari playing the sitar while she’s surrounded by peacocks. In another, a woman donned in a golden Benarasi sari seems to be glaring at the viewer from a particular angle.

A few of the artist’s paintings showcasing his signature ‘Khetanchi’ style are currently on display as part of his recent exhibition ‘Moort se Amoort’ at India Habitat Centre. Talking about his inspirations, Khetanchi shared, “I learnt the art owned by surroundings and associations, from the day-to-day chorus and things of utility in life, domestic crafts and art fairs and festivals.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Moort se Amoort’: An exhibition of Paintings of Khetanchi

WHERE: Visual Art Gallery, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Estate

WHEN: Till September 11; 11:00am to 7:00pm

