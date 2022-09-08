Home Cities Delhi

JNU imposing fine over protests, banning registration, say students

However, JNU chief proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra has denied the allegations, saying the actions are taken after following due procedure. 

Published: 08th September 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A section of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has claimed that the administration has imposed thousands of rupees fines on them for participating in protests and “banned” them from registering for the next semester. 

The amount of fine varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, the students claimed and accused the administration of “harassment”. However, JNU chief proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra has denied the allegations, saying the actions are taken after following due procedure. 

Among the students, who have got notices, are student activists former JNU Students Union vice president and PhD scholar Simone Zoya Khan and Kaushik Raj.  Kaushik has been served notice for the 2018 protest in which, he claims, he did not even present. As per the notice dated August 29, Kaushik has been directed to submit Rs 10,000 by September 5 “in any case”. 

“...He is therefore directed to deposit the amount of Rs 10,000. Otherwise, he may not be allowed to register during the coming semester until he gets clearance from the office,” the notice read. Speaking to PTI, Kaushik, who is in his final year of PhD, alleged that the fine imposed on him is erroneous as he was not present during the protest in 2018 where several students gathered in a seminar room against compulsory attendance. Kaushik fears that he will not be allowed registration for the new semester and all his hard work will go waste.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Protests Simone Zoya Khan Kaushik Raj
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp