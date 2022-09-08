Release Rs 383 crore due to MCD, L-G Saxena tells CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between the Centre-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the AAP-led Delhi government over the release of funds continues as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to release Rs 383.74 crore funds due to the MCD, which has been pending for two years.

The L-G’s office shared the letter on Twitter saying that Saxena has asked for the release of the funds meant to be spent on education and health while pointing out that holding the fund “without any reason” was adversely impacting primary education and health in the national capital.

“It has been brought to my notice that Rs 383.74 crore for the year 2021 and 2022 under the plan heads of urban development, education and health have not been released to the MCD by the Urban Development department of the Delhi government,” the letter read.

It further stated that as against the revised budget estimate approved of Rs 3768.64 crore under the above plan heads during the financial year 2020- 2021 only Rs 3384.90 was released while leaving a shortfall of Rs 383.74 crore. It was also cited in the letter that the funds were “unfairly” withheld by the Delhi government’s urban development department, despite several requests from the MCD.

Saxena also highlighted that the MCD is entrusted with the responsibility of various public services and facilities to the citizens of Delhi. “The above grant is especially required for the operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries and footpaths that impact the daily life of city residents,” the letter stated.

The cash-strapped MCD has long been alleging that the Delhi government has not released the funds due for the first two quarters of the year, which has been impacting its development works. The civic body has maintained that it could not disburse salaries to its employees for months together over the past few years for lack of funds. Employees under the civic body including teachers, healthcare workers and sanitation staff have been on strike umpteen times over the past five years.

