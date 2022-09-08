Home Cities Delhi

Release Rs 383 crore due to MCD, L-G Saxena tells CM Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor writes to Arvind Kejriwal about release of Rs 3.83.77 cr fund which was meant for education and healthcare

Published: 08th September 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Saxena

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between the Centre-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the AAP-led Delhi government over the release of funds continues as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to release Rs 383.74 crore funds due to the MCD, which has been pending for two years.

The L-G’s office shared the letter on Twitter saying that Saxena has asked for the release of the funds meant to be spent on education and health while pointing out that holding the fund “without any reason” was adversely impacting primary education and health in the national capital.

“It has been brought to my notice that Rs 383.74 crore for the year 2021 and 2022 under the plan heads of urban development, education and health have not been released to the MCD by the Urban Development department of the Delhi government,” the letter read.

It further stated that as against the revised budget estimate approved of Rs 3768.64 crore under the above plan heads during the financial year 2020- 2021 only Rs 3384.90 was released while leaving a shortfall of Rs 383.74 crore. It was also cited in the letter that the funds were “unfairly” withheld by the Delhi government’s urban development department, despite several requests from the MCD. 

Saxena also highlighted that the MCD is entrusted with the responsibility of various public services and facilities to the citizens of Delhi. “The above grant is especially required for the operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries and footpaths that impact the daily life of city residents,” the letter stated.

The cash-strapped MCD has long been alleging that the Delhi government has not released the funds due for the first two quarters of the year, which has been impacting its development works. The civic body has maintained that it could not disburse salaries to its employees for months together over the past few years for lack of funds. Employees under the civic body including teachers, healthcare workers and sanitation staff have been on strike umpteen times over the past five years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena MCD AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp