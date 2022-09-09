Home Cities Delhi

Aroma wonders

Blossom Kochhar shares tips and tricks to deal with seasonal woes

Published: 09th September 2022 08:30 AM

By Raima Ganguly
Express News Service

Aromatherapist Blossom Kochhar was one of the very first beauty experts to open doors to a world of essential oils and aromatherapy products in the country. A professional with more than four decades of experience in the domain, Kochhar recently launched a range of new products from her label. We got an opportunity to talk to the beauty pundit about aromatherapy customisation for seasons and skin types. 

How can aromatherapy be customised according to seasons?

Aromatherapy offers a plethora of options that can suit any mood and season. Since humidity is high right now, I suggest something fresh yet subtle such as pine and eucalyptus. Jasmine, too, can help one do away with the monsoon blues. For autumn and the Durga Puja season, I recommend something exotic and rich like ylang-ylang, rose, rosewood, and geranium. 

To spice up winters, one may use something spicy such as cinnamon or clove. For a fruity touch, orange and grapefruit seem to fit the bill. For spring, rose oils along with tea rose and temple tree essence are a hit. Summers definitely demand fresh lemon, orange, and lavender essences.

How do you pick essential oils as per skin types?

Each person has a different skin type, and it can further be determined by their lifestyle, stress levels, and water intake. Emotions affect various organs in our body, which in turn reflect in our skin. Hence, it is important to look into one’s mind first, followed by skin and healthcare. 

Beauty is holistic and it is important to acknowledge every aspect of an individual before addressing skin problems and types. The best thing about aromatherapy is that it does not require an elaborate daily regimen.

What are some of your latest products?

We have launched a range of products focused on hygiene such as sanitiser, hand wash, and an antibacterial cream that helps reduce rashes, marks, cuts, and zits. This cream can be used across all ages, even on babies. A range of lemon-based professional products has also been introduced such as the manicure and pedicure kit, alongside masks. We have also introduced a Vitamin E cream and cocoa butter that can help deal with fine lines, wrinkles and any other skin problems.

