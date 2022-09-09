Home Cities Delhi

BJP protests at AAP headquarters over alleged liquor scam

“The (Arvind) Kejriwal government is trying to evade answers over the liquor scam, but we will not rest till Sisodia is sacked from the government,” said Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP staged a protest in front of the AAP headquarters here on Thursday over the alleged liquor scam in the national capital and demanded the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The demonstrators, including those from the “Adhivakta Prakoshth” (advocates’ cell) of the Delhi BJP, also burnt effigies of Sisodia during the protest in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, near ITO.

Sisodia, who is also the city’s excise department in-charge, is refusing to recognise a liquor wholesaler who has, in a “sting video”, “exposed” the liquor scam of the AAP government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader charged.

