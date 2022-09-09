Home Cities Delhi

DCW summons police over video of children selling liquor

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to the city police over a video purportedly showing children selling illegal liquor and ganja.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to the city police over a video purportedly showing children selling illegal liquor and ganja. The police said they have arrested a woman and her husband in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the panel stated that illegal liquor and drugs are available freely in Delhi. The purported video depicts how even children, who should be attending school and getting a proper education, are being involved in the sale of illicit liquor and drugs, the panel said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to Delhi Police seeking details of FIR and arrests in the case. “Drug trafficking is so rampant in Delhi that children at the age of attending schools are illegally selling ganja and country-made liquor. This girl is selling the same while eating ice cream. This video was reportedly recorded in Rohini. The future of children is being ruined,” Maliwal tweeted along with the video clip.

The commission also sought to know whether the children seen in the video have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee. It has also sought a copy of complaints received in the area concerned regarding the illegal sale of alcohol and drugs involving children.

Police have been asked to appear before the commission with a detailed action taken report (ATR) on September 13. According to police, the video that went viral on Twitter on Wednesday showed a girl selling liquor.

Police gathered information and during inquiry, the girl was traced and identified as a resident of Prem Nagar, a senior police officer said. The inquiry found that the girl was selling liquor at the behest of her parents. Thereafter, a case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused couple has been arrested, the officer said. 

‘Girl sold liquor at behest of parents’

As per police inquiry, it was found that the girl was selling liquor at the behest of her parents. Thereafter, a case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused couple has been arrested, the officer said. The police said they have arrested a woman and her husband in connection with the incident
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCW Liquor sales children selling liquor illegal alcohol sale
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp