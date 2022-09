DCW summons police over video of children selling liquor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to the city police over a video purportedly showing children selling illegal liquor and ganja. The police said they have arrested a woman and her husband in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the panel stated that illegal liquor and drugs are available freely in Delhi. The purported video depicts how even children, who should be attending school and getting a proper education, are being involved in the sale of illicit liquor and drugs, the panel said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to Delhi Police seeking details of FIR and arrests in the case. “Drug trafficking is so rampant in Delhi that children at the age of attending schools are illegally selling ganja and country-made liquor. This girl is selling the same while eating ice cream. This video was reportedly recorded in Rohini. The future of children is being ruined,” Maliwal tweeted along with the video clip.

The commission also sought to know whether the children seen in the video have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee. It has also sought a copy of complaints received in the area concerned regarding the illegal sale of alcohol and drugs involving children.

Police have been asked to appear before the commission with a detailed action taken report (ATR) on September 13. According to police, the video that went viral on Twitter on Wednesday showed a girl selling liquor.

Police gathered information and during inquiry, the girl was traced and identified as a resident of Prem Nagar, a senior police officer said. The inquiry found that the girl was selling liquor at the behest of her parents. Thereafter, a case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused couple has been arrested, the officer said.

