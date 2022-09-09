Delhi: At GB Pant hospital, 50 per cent senior nurse posts vacant

Ashish Srivastav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a shortage of manpower, the nurses part of Delhi government-run GB Pant super-speciality hospital are raising objections to the institute’s decision of starting new departments and expanding the bed strengths of existing wards. The shortage of manpower, according to the nurses, has become severe.

As per official figures, over 50 per cent of the senior nursing staff remain vacant. Nursing officers at the hospital have demanded an increase in manpower in coordination with the new facilities. According to them, the hospital needs at least 1,000 new nursing staffers.

“The hospital keeps adding to its departments and expanding bed strength of existing wards. However, they don’t take into account that beds don’t treat people. The institution is already short-staffed. Now, they are forced to shoulder the load of the new departments and wards. This has a direct bearing on the quality of patient care the hospital can offer,” L D Ramchandani, president of the nursing association of GB Pant said.

Lack of senior nurses

More than 50 per cent of the senior nursing staff remain vacant, according to official figures. The sanctioned strength of nursing staff in the hospital is 1,097. Of them, 184 posts remain vacant. The largest gap between the sanctioned and filled posts is for the Senior Nursing Officers (SNO).

“We have an acute shortage of SNOs in the hospital. Only 111 of 205 posts are filled. They are in charge of handling medicine stores and surgical equipment. Their shortage is severely affecting the medical services of the hospital,” Ramchandani added.

The nurses association has raised the issue with the administration and has written to the L-G. The hospital, meanwhile, the administration was unavailable for comment.

