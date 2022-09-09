Delhi soon to be City of Lakes: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After giving it the ‘City of Tirangas’ tag, the national capital will be propelled as ‘City of Lakes’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inspected the ongoing work of rejuvenating the once dried-up Sannoth Lake in Bawana on Thursday. Soon, we will have so many beautiful lakes across Delhi. They will act as refreshing spots for local people and tourist spots for outsiders,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia, who visited the site on Thursday, said that the lake is being redeveloped as a tourist hub. “Delhi government is working on a war footing to rejuvenate lakes of Delhi and convert them into tourist destinations. Sannoth Lake in Bawana, spread over six acres, is currently under process,” said Sisodia in a statement.

According to officials, the city government is rejuvenating 50 such lakes, which have either been encroached upon or have dried up over the years due to rapid urbanisation. These will not only help recharge groundwater but will also address the issue of water scarcity.

Sisodia directed officials to complete the work in stipulated time. “Recycled water from natural STP in the Ghogha drain will be used to revive the lake,” he said. The lake will have facilities like a playground for children, a garden for visitors, a walkway, Chhath Puja Ghat, and a gym for the general public. The Delhi government is also planting various types of trees like Neem, Semal, Champa, and Babool around Sannoth Lake.

The lake will also serve as a sink for carbon storage. Along with lowering the temperature during the summer, this revival of the lake will bridge the water demand and supply gap for the city’s expanding population, said officials.

Under the ‘City of Lakes’ project, 250 reservoirs and 23 lakes are being revived by the government in the first phase. It aims at preventing urban flooding.

