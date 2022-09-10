After three misses, Delhi CM finally meets L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena finally resumed their weekly meeting on Friday, after weeks of tension since the CBI raided Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the excise policy case.

Amid the AAP’s tussle, Kejriwal had skipped the previous three weekly meetings. Soon after the meeting, the AAP posted a video of Kejriwal speaking to mediapersons about the meeting and the issues discussed therein including reducing the height of the three landfill sites in the city and littered streets.

“We discussed several issues including city landfills in a cordial environment,” Kejriwal said. He added, “I requested him to improve MCD work together as filth in the city has become a big issue. I also offered the Delhi government’s help in removing garbage dumps that will take years with the present speed of work.”

Both meet every Fridays to discuss issues and to ensure better coordination between the various departments under the elected government and the L-G, who is appointed by the Central government. A statement issued by the AAP regarding the meeting said that despite the government and the L-G being at loggerheads, the CM decided meet the L-G keeping in mind the larger public interest.

The L-G had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy after which the CBI raided Sisodia’s house on August 19 and named him in the FIR. He also sent legal notices to several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

AAP MLA Bhardwaj said that it is worth noting that constant attempts are being made to disrupt the government’s developmental works but despite this, the CM attended the weekly meeting and reviewed development activities in depth.

He added that this meeting could not take place last week, as the CM was out of Delhi. “This political confrontation doesn’t matter, as people’s interest is paramount and development works for the national capital will continue unhindered,” he said. However, there was no response from L-G’S office on the same.

Grabage dumps, littered streets, key issues discussed

