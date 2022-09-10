Home Cities Delhi

After three misses, Delhi CM finally meets L-G

Amid the AAP’s tussle, Kejriwal had skipped the previous three weekly meetings.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena finally resumed their weekly meeting on Friday, after weeks of tension since the CBI raided Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the excise policy case. 

Amid the AAP’s tussle, Kejriwal had skipped the previous three weekly meetings. Soon after the meeting, the AAP posted a video of Kejriwal speaking to mediapersons about the meeting and the issues discussed therein including reducing the height of the three landfill sites in the city and littered streets. 

“We discussed several issues including city landfills in a cordial environment,” Kejriwal said. He added, “I requested him to improve MCD work together as filth in the city has become a big issue. I also offered the Delhi government’s help in removing garbage dumps that will take years with the present speed of work.”

Both meet every Fridays to discuss issues and to ensure better coordination between the various departments under the elected government and the L-G, who is appointed by the Central government. A statement issued by the AAP regarding the meeting said that despite the government and the L-G being at loggerheads, the CM decided meet the L-G keeping in mind the larger public interest. 

The L-G had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy after which the CBI raided Sisodia’s house on August 19 and named him in the FIR. He also sent legal notices to several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

AAP MLA Bhardwaj said that it is worth noting that constant attempts are being made to disrupt the government’s developmental works but despite this, the CM attended the weekly meeting and reviewed development activities in depth.

He added that this meeting could not take place last week, as the CM was out of Delhi. “This political confrontation doesn’t matter, as people’s interest is paramount and development works for the national capital will continue unhindered,” he said.  However, there was no response from L-G’S office on the same.

Grabage dumps, littered streets, key issues discussed
Amid the AAP’s tussle, CM skipped the previous three weekly meetings. Soon after the meeting, the AAP posted a video of Kejriwal speaking about the meeting and the issues discussed therein including reducing the height of the three landfill sites and littered streets.  A statement issued by the AAP regarding the meeting said that despite the government and the L-G being at loggerheads, the CM decided meet the L-G keeping in mind the larger public interest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal VK Saxena
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp