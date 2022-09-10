As Covid-19 and flu cases see a dip, OPDs report rise in skin infections in Delhi

Ashish Srivastav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sharp fall in the positivity rate of Covid-19 from what the national capital reported a month ago to the present situation, has led to a decline in the influx of patients to the hospitals’ Outpatient Department (OPDs) with complaints of viral infections and flu.

However, a rise in skin infections has been observed, said doctors. Dr Jugal Kishore, Head of Community Medicine at Centre-run Safdarjung said that the cases of all kinds of viral infections are on a fall but skin infection diseases are increasing.

“A month ago, cases with symptoms similar to Covid-19 like swine and common flu were majorly reported. The infection rate was also quite high. However, now it’s declining,” he said. Delhi has recorded 43 cases of H1N1 flu (known as swine flu) till August 31 this year, data from the state government’s health department showed.

“But given the humidity in the atmosphere, cases of dermatitis (skin infection) are rising. People are complaining skin rashes,” Kishore added. Delhi Government-run GTB Hospital has also been reporting less Covid-19 cases and other cases of respiratory diseases but its OPD is still witnessing patients coming with skin problems.

“Skin issues are common phenomena in monsoon. The cases are coming but we have witnessed a fall in Covid-19 and other flu and fever cases,” Dr Harsh Bhardwaj, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

According to government data, the Covid-19 infection rate has come down to 1.06 per cent on Friday from 20 per cent recorded in early August.

A recent survey by the local circles also suggested that against 8 in 10 households having one or more family members falling sick due to viral or other infection in August, the number of people having flu/viral fever symptoms has dipped in September to over 4 in 10 households.

Covid cases down to 1.06%, says govt data

