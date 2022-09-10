Delhi High Court restricts construction at Chandni Chowk building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed that no further construction shall take place in a property in Chandni Chowk over an allegation that unauthorised and illegal commercial construction was being carried out in the premises which is in a residential zone.

The high court directed the MCD to ensure strict compliance of the order and also asked the Commissioner of Delhi Police to provide all logistical support to the court Commissioner, appointed by the bench, as well as the visiting team while carrying out an inspection of the premises.

“It is directed that till the next date of hearing no construction of any kind shall take place in respect of the property in question,” a bench of Chief Justice S C Sharma and Justice S Prasad said.

The court was hearing a petition by Dr S Jaitley, who said the petition has been filed on behalf of the residents of Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk, stating that unauthorised and illegal commercial construction was being carried out over a property in Baag Deewar in Chandni Chowk which is a residential zone.

