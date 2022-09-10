Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court restricts construction at Chandni Chowk building

“It is directed that till the next date of hearing no construction of any kind shall take place in respect of the property in question,” a bench of Chief Justice S C Sharma and Justice S Prasad said.

Published: 10th September 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has directed that no further construction shall take place in a property in Chandni Chowk over an allegation that unauthorised and illegal commercial construction was being carried out in the premises which is in a residential zone.

The high court directed the MCD to ensure strict compliance of the order and also asked the Commissioner of Delhi Police to provide all logistical support to the court Commissioner, appointed by the bench, as well as the visiting team while carrying out an inspection of the premises.

“It is directed that till the next date of hearing no construction of any kind shall take place in respect of the property in question,” a bench of Chief Justice S C Sharma and Justice S Prasad said.

The court was hearing a petition by Dr S Jaitley, who said the petition has been filed on behalf of the residents of Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk, stating that unauthorised and illegal commercial construction was being carried out over a property in Baag Deewar in Chandni Chowk which is a residential zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandni Chowk Delhi High Court
India Matters
Proposed design of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)
'Estimated cost for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya Rs 1,800 crore': Trust
Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' sees huge turnout, Shashi Tharoor emerges as a star
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Bhopal horror: Nagpur teen raped; forced by accused, his mother to have physical relationships with other men 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
Ahead of Kejriwal's town hall interactions, Gujarat Police 'raids' AAP office in Ahmedabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp