Home Cities Delhi

AAP lying on tender for 1,000 buses, claims BJP

The CBI has also been conducting a probe into it for about one-and-a-half years but it is yet to claim any breakthrough.

Published: 13th September 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday accused AAP leaders of lying over the issuance of tender for procurement of 1,000 buses that is currently being probed by the CBI, saying not only the tender was awarded but work orders were also issued by the Kejriwal government. The AAP leaders should prove that there was no tender for the purchase and maintenance of buses or apologise for “lying” on the issue, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

“Kejriwal government itself replied in the Assembly that after the decision of the cabinet, not only tenders were issued but work orders were placed, and contracts were also signed with companies,” Bidhuri said.
The work order was later kept in abeyance after the BJP MLAs brought the “scam” in the procurement of buses to light and complained to the Lieutenant Governor, he claimed.

AAP MLA and party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “In this matter, neither a single bus was purchased, nor even a rupee was paid to anybody. Then where did the corruption take place?”The Kejriwal government put the tender process on hold after “some inquiry” was initiated against it, he said.“It was decided not to go ahead with the tender process till the conclusion of the inquiry. It is still on hold for the past two years and we could not purchase even a single bus,” Bharadwaj said.

The CBI has also been conducting a probe into it for about one-and-a-half years but it is yet to claim any breakthrough. Bidhuri said AAP leaders claim in a press conference that no tender has been floated in this matter was misleading.“These leaders have tried to mislead the people of Delhi by telling white lies. BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had raised a question in the Delhi Assembly on this issue,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Saurabh Bhardwaj
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp