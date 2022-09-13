Home Cities Delhi

CUET chaotic and irresponsible, must be rolled back: JNUTA

The JNUTA teachers spoke about the extremely adverse impact of the CUET-based system of admissions on JNU’s educational programmes.

Published: 13th September 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday demanded withdrawal from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), calling it calling it “chaotic and irresponsible” which entails the erosion of the university’s autonomy. According to JNUTA, as of September 12, the  Jawahar Lal Nehru University had “lost” more than 100 teaching hours at the undergraduate and PhD levels.

Teachers also claimed that NTA’s withdrawal from conducting PhD entrance tests for 20 central universities has created a state of confusion and that it is likely that  JNU will not have any PhD admission this year. The delay in the result of CUET 2022 has caused the loss of 160 hours of teaching over the seven weeks at the undergraduate level. At the PG and PhD levels, there has been a loss of 112 hours of teaching hours, said the JUNTA in its statement.

The JNUTA representatives alleged that the CUET-based system is creating insurmountable losses in the field of teaching and learning for current and future generations, besides causing irreparable harm to democratic and participative governance in the university.

The JNUTA teachers spoke about the extremely adverse impact of the CUET-based system of admissions on JNU’s educational programmes.“The existence of the CUET has ensured that no decision about admissions can be taken within the university anymore, thus effectively undoing Parliament,” JNUTA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association CUET
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp