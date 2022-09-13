Delhi stung by Dengue again, 65 per cent rise in cases in less than a month

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a month’s time, the national capital witnessed a 65.7 per cent rise in Dengue cases, according to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. The city logged 178 cases till August 13, which rose to 295 by September 10, according to the report.

The latest report added 55 cases of the vector-borne disease between September 4 and 10. The weekly addition is higher by 16 instances than reported earlier. Thirty-nine cases were logged between August 28 and September 3.No deaths have been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

The MCD said that out of 295 dengue cases reported so far, 133 were detected in areas under its jurisdiction. The remaining are from the New Delhi Municipal Council, cantonment and railways.

Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to weather conditions that are conducive to mosquito breeding.

The MCD cited the legislation on compulsory reporting of diseases as the reason for the rise in cases.

“Number of cases is slightly more this year due to mandatory reporting by all the hospitals since the disease has been made modifiable by the gazette notification,” the corporation stated.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths—the maximum since 2016.

Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019. Meanwhile, the civic body also said that it’s taking all preventive measures to control its spread.

“MCD is taking measures such as public awareness, anti-mosquito drive, involvement of departments like DJB, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, PWD, among others,” it stated.

