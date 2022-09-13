Delhi University V-C lauds High Court verdict on St. Stephens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to St Stephen's college, the Delhi High court on Monday said that the college must adhere to the admission policy of the University of Delhi for the upcoming academic session. The court also noted that no interviews will be conducted for the admission process of “non-minority” students.

The judgement came after a law student named Konika Poddar filled the petitions in the high court with regard to the admission process of students against unreserved non-minority seats for undergraduate programmes.

Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University appreciated the decision and said, “The High Court cited the same thing which the university has been saying from the starting. The admission for the non-minority seats should be done as per the University policy.”

In May, this year St. Stephen mentioned in its prospectus that 15% weightage will be given to the interviews in the admission process. After this, the University raised an objection to this decision and wrote a letter to the College principal asking them to withdraw their decision.

Later, when the CUET was made mandatory for admission to undergraduate programmes, the college wrote to the University asking that it can give 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and left weightage to interviews. But Registrar also denied this proposal mentioning that the institute could not conduct this admission process on “non-minority” seats.

