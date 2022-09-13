DU launches portal for CUET-UG admissions

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Monday launched the Common Seat Allocation System portal for CUET-Undergraduate admission for the 2022-23 session. The university has given a window of three weeks to the applicants for registration at the portal. The new academic session is likely to begin on November 1. CUET results are expected to be announced on September 15. This year, 6,14,000 students from all over the country have listed DU as their preferred university, said DU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh.

The admission process will be conducted in three phases and the academic session may likely begin in the first week of November. On Monday, V-C Singh, while launching the CSAS-2022 portal, informed that this year, admissions will be opened in 79 undergraduate programs across 67 colleges, departments and centres, that include 206 combinations for the BA programmes.

Professor Haneet Gandhi, the Dean of Admission, said in the first phase, a one-time application fee of Rs 100 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories will be levied, while the fee will be Rs 250 for unreserved, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Section categories. The fee will be refundable.

The personal details such as name, photograph and signature, etc, submitted by the applicant during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated into CSAS-2022. Candidates should be careful in submitting their personal details, categories, sub-categories, and caste as these details once submitted cannot be changed, Gandhi said.

The second phase of CUET will begin after the result declaration. In this phase, candidates will have to select their program and college combination and fill in their preferences. The order of selection of program and college combination will also determine the order of preference for allotment of seats.

Haneet Gandhi advised applicants to carefully prioritise the program and college combinations in order of preference because a change of program and college combination merit lists will not be allowed after the deadline. Once the applicant gets his/her desired college then he/she can freeze his/her admission process. If the applicant doesn’t get his/her desired college or program, she/he can choose the ‘upgrade’ option to try for the second option.

