'L-G can’t enjoy power without accountability', says AAP

The AAP leader also alleged that the L-G Office went on ‘extreme lengths’ to misguide the high court in the matter.

Published: 13th September 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi High Court took cognizance of the death of two people during cleaning of a sewer in the city, the AAP on Monday targeted Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena, saying the DDA which comes under him is responsible for the tragic incident.

The L-G cannot ‘enjoy power without accountability”, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement, reacting to the court’s order. There was no immediate reaction either from the LG Office or the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the AAP’s charge.

The DJB vice president said he took cognizance of the incident and sought a report from his office soon. “We waited for the L-G Office to step up and accept their responsibility but the dead silence that they maintained, besides the evasiveness of the BJP leaders, is shameful,” he said.

The AAP leader also alleged that the L-G Office went on ‘extreme lengths’ to misguide the high court in the matter.“The central government’s lawyer did not submit in the court that DDA is at fault, instead got the court to issue notices to the government, MCD and Delhi Jal Board,’ he said.

The Delhi government’s lawyers will ‘certainly’ submit ‘a complete report’ to the court but the Delhi LG must understand that power always comes with accountability, Bharadwaj said.

