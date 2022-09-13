Home Cities Delhi

No warrant, no search document: AAP lashes out at BJP for ‘illegal’ raids in Gujarat

AAP has rapidly emerged as the second-ranking party in the state and is quickly closing in on BJP’s gain as well.

Published: 13th September 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)  launched an attack on the BJP after the former’s party office in the poll-bound Gujarat, where the AAP is busy strenthening it’s base, was raided by the local police a day before.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the party’s office was raided by the Gujarat police without any warrant on Sunday, hours after the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal landed in Ahmedabad.

“The Gujarat Police further landed itself into a controversy after denying that the raid occurred despite AAP’s showing them the proof of the same,” said Bharadwaj. He added that the police officers came with no warrant or search documents. But couldn’t find anything criminal or controversial there.

“It is a fact that AAP’s graph is on the rise in Gujarat. AAP has rapidly emerged as the second-ranking party in the state and is quickly closing in on BJP’s gain as well. Congress is nowhere close in the fight. Given that the election is near, it is certain that AAP’s graph will cross the BJP’s to become the number 1 party of the state. Our problem is with the lawlessness in the state.

If the state office of a party like the AAP can be raided without any warrant or court order then I fear for the common man here,” he said. He added, “They did not find anything in the raids by CBI-ED against us. Now raids were conducted in the AAP office in Ahmedabad too, but nothing was found here either.”

Amid the AAP’s allegation that the Ahmedabad police raided its party office there, the BJP on Monday hit out at its national convener Arvind Kejriwal saying he was practising “politics of lies” in Gujarat like he did in Delhi.

Kejriwal prepared a “fake script” of police raid at AAP office, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, adding, he was using the new “gimmick” to divert attention from the “acts of corruption” committed by his government in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP Saurabh Bhardwaj
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp