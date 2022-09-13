No warrant, no search document: AAP lashes out at BJP for ‘illegal’ raids in Gujarat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an attack on the BJP after the former’s party office in the poll-bound Gujarat, where the AAP is busy strenthening it’s base, was raided by the local police a day before.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the party’s office was raided by the Gujarat police without any warrant on Sunday, hours after the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal landed in Ahmedabad.

“The Gujarat Police further landed itself into a controversy after denying that the raid occurred despite AAP’s showing them the proof of the same,” said Bharadwaj. He added that the police officers came with no warrant or search documents. But couldn’t find anything criminal or controversial there.

“It is a fact that AAP’s graph is on the rise in Gujarat. AAP has rapidly emerged as the second-ranking party in the state and is quickly closing in on BJP’s gain as well. Congress is nowhere close in the fight. Given that the election is near, it is certain that AAP’s graph will cross the BJP’s to become the number 1 party of the state. Our problem is with the lawlessness in the state.

If the state office of a party like the AAP can be raided without any warrant or court order then I fear for the common man here,” he said. He added, “They did not find anything in the raids by CBI-ED against us. Now raids were conducted in the AAP office in Ahmedabad too, but nothing was found here either.”

Amid the AAP’s allegation that the Ahmedabad police raided its party office there, the BJP on Monday hit out at its national convener Arvind Kejriwal saying he was practising “politics of lies” in Gujarat like he did in Delhi.

Kejriwal prepared a “fake script” of police raid at AAP office, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, adding, he was using the new “gimmick” to divert attention from the “acts of corruption” committed by his government in the national capital.

