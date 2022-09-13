Home Cities Delhi

Show of medical progress: Surgery live-streamed at 70mm screen

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PVR Chanakyapuri witnessed an unusual buzz on Monday as doctors across the city visited the multiplex to see live streaming of laparoscopic surgery at a 70 mm screen in 3-dimension (3D) vision. The surgery was telecasted by the Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) under a one-day advanced Laparoscopic workshop for surgeons and physicians.

The purpose was to showcase the prowess of the latest technology in endoscopic surgery — high-resolution and digitally assisted 3D endovision — which is claimed to provide the surgeons a better and more realistic image while conducting a surgery.

“Optical magnification and resolution are the most important features. High-resolution, digitally assisted imaging is an emerging way of visualising endo-surgery. By attaching a stereoscopic digital camera to the operating laparoscope, a more realistic stereoscopic video can be captured,” the hospital said.

Doctors said that this technical efficacy has been proven in the air force, retinal surgical field, and robotic surgery. They added that the technique has the real-time surgical potential to translate into safer advanced surgery, lower operating times, less blood loss, quicker return to activity and work, and lower overall costs.

“We hope that this new technology brings surgical safety, efficacy, and overall lower long-term healthcare costs to society,” said Dr Sudhir Kalhan, Chairman of the Institute of Minimal Access Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at SGRH.

Elaborating on the features, Kalhan said that the surgeons can get improved quality images in 4K resolution at 3D LED monitor. “An angle of depth has been included in this technique. All these advancements will benefit patients,” he added.

According to Dr Suviraj John, senior consultant at SGRH, the high-end endovision carries with it a huge surgical visual advantage of helping surgeons in looking out for unseen vital or critical anatomical detail within the body.

“Optical magnification and resolution are the most important features, as they enable the surgeons to see better. The higher optical resolution and depth perception in the 3D 4K Endovision would allow us to employ larger and higher-resolution monitors in the operating room,” he said.

‘Lower operating times and less blood loss’

