6 girls among 26 teenagers rescued from child labour in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl who had dreams to study and get ahead in life failed to achieve her dreams due to her needy situation. She went on to be engaged as a bonded labourer. All she wanted was a good future, but destiny had something different in store for her.

She along with her mother found it difficult to survive following her father’s death this year. “I am from Nalanda district in Bihar. My father died in 2022 due to suffering from an illness for the last four years. My mother works as a domestic help. I was in class ninth in 2022, but I failed in exams, after that I started working in a factory in Delhi. It became hard to survive, I have two brothers but they don’t support us. It’s difficult for me and my mother to survive,” said the girl who was rescued by Sahyog Care For You, an NGO. She was among 26 teenage children rescued by the NGO on Tuesday following an operation at industrial belts in Delhi.

On Tuesday, a team from Sahyog Care For You worked with the support of the SDM Saraswati Vihar, Chander Shekhar, to rescue 26 teenage children, which included six girls. They came to the national capital to earn for their family. The non-profit also received support from the labour authorities of Delhi in its effort. Sahyog Care For You works for the rehabilitation of children from the confines of child labour and abuse.

