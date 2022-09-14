AAP Noida chief urges PM to make west UP district part of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief, Bhupendra Singh Jadaun has urged to make western Uttar Pradesh district, including Noida, a part of the city. Jadaun said that the move would ensure development of the district on the lines of the national capital and people would get basic amenities like water, electricity and public transport either free or at minimum cost.

“The AAP government is providing basic civic facilities like electricity, water, education, health, transport to the people of Delhi free of cost or at minimum price, but the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida, is deprived of it,” he said.

“On the lines of Delhi, children of the poor can get good education. Women can get free of cost bus travel, the elderly could go for pilgrimage for free.People won’t have to stand in queues at government offices for small jobs like Aadhaar card, ration card, driving license, property registrations, etc,’ he added. Jadaun further said that if his demand is met, the people of the district will get the right to choose their representatives of the local corporations just as they do in Delhi.

