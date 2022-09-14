Delhi: Absconder held a year after he attacked police vehicle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a man who was absconding for more than a year after he allegedly hurled stones and bottles at their vehicles as they tried to stop a tempo carrying stolen cows, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, Javed, is a member of a Mewat-based interstate gang of robbers, they said. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near T-point Mandir Marg at MB Road and Javed was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police, they said.

According to the police, in June last year Javed and his seven associates, carrying stolen cows from Khayala area, were chased by the police. During the chase, they pelted stones, glass bottles on the PCR vans chasing them which caused damage to four police vehicles.When the police continued to chase them, they threw two cows from the tempo to dissuade the police and managed to flee away, abandoning their tempo in a dark stretch . He was declared proclaimed offender by a court in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said there was information about illegal activities of Javed and his associates in south and southeast Delhi. So, surveillance was mounted on the activities of the gang members and after two months Javed’s hideouts in Delhi were identified.“On Monday, sensing police presence, Javed tried to escape. He also took out his pistol and fired a shot towards the police. However, our team finally overpowered the accused and disarmed him,” he added.

