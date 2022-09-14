Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court allows police to produce riots accused online

The court has allowed the application of Delhi Police to produce accused Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan

Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has allowed the application of Delhi Police to produce accused Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, through video conferencing. The court heard the application while examining prosecution evidence in a case related to the riots against the Pathan.

“On the ground stated, the application is allowed. Accordingly, accused Shahrukh Pathan is directed to be produced through video conferencing/ Webex on the next date of hearing,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.  The court also said that a copy of the order be sent to the jail superintendent
concerned for ‘information and compliance.’

A sub-inspector of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) had earlier submitted an application stating ‘there is a strong apprehension that the Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) Shahrukh Pathan may execute a plan again to escape from police custody while out of jail for production in courts and may be attacked by some unknown anti groups’.

According to the application, Pathan was ‘ a desperate and active hard core criminal, involved in two cases of attempt to murder, riots, other body and property offences, and Arms Act.’ The application further said that despite the UTP being categorised as ‘high-risk’ and the deployment of a large number of police personnel, there was a threat to his security.

“In view of the safety and security of other UTPs, as well as police staff, it is humbly prayed that the above-mentioned UTP may be ordered to be produced only through video conferencing,” the application said.

