Delhi: Doctors say receiving ‘false’ booster vaccine messages

NEW DELHI: Dr Vishranth Shetty was into Operation Theatre of Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) when he received a text message congratulating him for availing the booster jab of Covid-19 vaccine. Shetty ignored the text assuming it to be some scam. Days later, when he actually went to take the jab, he found the text to be authentic. The doctor was refused from taking the dose, he claimed.

However, what came to him as a bigger shock was that many other medicos faced a similar issue. Another LNH doctor shared a similar experience. “I got to know when I went to take my booster dose in the hospital’s vaccination centre. The staff told me that I have already received the third dose. It was showing that I got vaccinated on July 28,” she said. The newspaper spoke to at least five resident doctors from the facility who said that the Co-WIN portal showed they have taken the jab even when they did not.

The one common thing that stood out was that all of them were shown vaccinated at an unnamed “market” in Central Delhi. The lady doctor quoted above was shown vaccinated at Market 1 while Shetty’s certificate showed him havig taken the jab at Market 4. The other three resident doctors who didn’t come on record were shown vaccinated at Market 2,3 and 5. “That’s a total sham. When we have the provision to get the doses in the hospital itself, why would we go to a random market whose name is not even mentioned in the certificate,” Shetty said.

Dr Aviral Mathur, President, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of hospital said that he is in touch with the complainants and will raise the matter to the hospital authorities. “Such a thing happening with the primary Covid warriors is appalling. Some people owing to getting Covid recently deliberately delayed getting a third dose and wanted to get it now. But this is denying them their constitutional right to have a fair share at vaccination,” he said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNH, said that he is unaware of the issue but will take necessary action upon it. “It’s a serious matter and related to the health of our doctors,” he said.The Chief District Medical Officer (Central Delhi) Dr Kalpana Ramani said, “We will investigate if the complainants reach out to me.”

Meanwhile, the general public also seems to be facing the similar issue. Deepak Sinha (28) received a similar text informing about his father’s successful vaccination with Precaution does on Tuesday, However, it could not be possible as his father passed away in December last year after battling Cancer, he said.“I used to hear such things from my friends but never knew I would encounter one myself. This is a scam. How can my father receive vaccine 9 months after his death,” he said.

The officials cited pressure from the government to achieve 100% coverage and zero wastage of doses behind the fraud practice. “Many a times, to show the full utilization of a vial (10 doses for Covishield and 20 for Covaxin), vaccinators search the database of previously vaccinated people who are eligible for the next dose, and mark them vaccinated with the due dose. This malpractice is going on for a long time and have been reported to the authorities as well, officials said.

