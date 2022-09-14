Delhi HC refuses answer sheet re-evaluation of Higher Judiciary Services aspirant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to direct re-evaluation of one of the answer sheets of a Delhi Higher Judiciary Services aspirant who was one-mark short of the qualifying threshold for the next round in the competitive test. Calling it ‘undoubtedly a hard case’, a bench noted that the petitioner, a lawyer, scored the ‘highest amongst all unsuccessful candidates’ but in the absence of a flaw in the marking system, the court cannot lend any assistance to him. The bench added that the court may exercise power under Article 226 to provide relief in ‘rare and exceptional cases where it is established that there is a manifest error in evaluation of examination papers’ or were there the right of candidates for a fair evaluation in accordance with the specified procedure has impinged.

