Home Cities Delhi

Delhi municipal polls likely before January 2023

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued and placed the draft notification to alter the boundaries of MCD wards on the website of the State Election Commission. 

Published: 14th September 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With publishing the draft notification for the delimitation of the wards under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Centre has taken step towards the impending civic polls which is expected to be conducted next year, sources said. The officials said the delimitation committee has sought suggestions and objections from the public within a fixed timeline.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued and placed the draft notification to alter the boundaries of MCD wards on the website of the State Election Commission. According to the latest draft, the central government has fixed the total number of seats in the MCD at 250 from the existing figure of 272.

The total number of seats reserved for scheduled castes in proportion to their number is 42, the gazette notification said. The public have also been requested to log on the said website to see the draft of newly created boundaries of 250 wards.

“Now we wait for the public for their suggestion and objection to the gazette notification. We have set a final date of October 3 to receive inputs from the public,” said Randhir Sahay, member of the delimitation committee.

The senior official informed that once the suggestions and objections are received, they will be examined by the committee for the consideration, which then, will be forwarded to the Union home Ministry for the preparation of the final draft, he added.

Sources said that the panel has planned to complete the work of final notification before December. “We can expect the polls to be conducted before December then,” he added.Delimitation is the process to reorganize the boundaries of a territory to reflect changes in population. The redrawing of the boundaries is based on the recent census.

Notice to alter boundaries of MCD wards

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued and placed the draft notification to alter the boundaries of MCD wards on the website of the State Election Commission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD Polls Delhi municipal polls
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp