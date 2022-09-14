Delhi municipal polls likely before January 2023

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With publishing the draft notification for the delimitation of the wards under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Centre has taken step towards the impending civic polls which is expected to be conducted next year, sources said. The officials said the delimitation committee has sought suggestions and objections from the public within a fixed timeline.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued and placed the draft notification to alter the boundaries of MCD wards on the website of the State Election Commission. According to the latest draft, the central government has fixed the total number of seats in the MCD at 250 from the existing figure of 272.

The total number of seats reserved for scheduled castes in proportion to their number is 42, the gazette notification said. The public have also been requested to log on the said website to see the draft of newly created boundaries of 250 wards.

“Now we wait for the public for their suggestion and objection to the gazette notification. We have set a final date of October 3 to receive inputs from the public,” said Randhir Sahay, member of the delimitation committee.

The senior official informed that once the suggestions and objections are received, they will be examined by the committee for the consideration, which then, will be forwarded to the Union home Ministry for the preparation of the final draft, he added.

Sources said that the panel has planned to complete the work of final notification before December. “We can expect the polls to be conducted before December then,” he added.Delimitation is the process to reorganize the boundaries of a territory to reflect changes in population. The redrawing of the boundaries is based on the recent census.

Notice to alter boundaries of MCD wards

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued and placed the draft notification to alter the boundaries of MCD wards on the website of the State Election Commission

