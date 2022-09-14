Home Cities Delhi

Neeraj Bawana gang member, 1 more arrested for extortion call to businessman

During his interrogation, Dagar disclosed that Lochav had told him about his cousin’s business.

Police arrested members of Arshdeep Dala - Neeraj Bawana syndicate in an extortion case on Tuesday.(Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in the name of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said on Tuesday. The arrested accused include Sunny Dagar alias Sunny Issapur (30), who was arrested earlier by Punjab Police in another case. The other accused has been identified as Pushpender Lochav (34), they said.

The victim runs his business from Bamnoli village in Dwarka. Lochav, the victim’s cousin, passed on information about the businessman to the gangsters.The police said the businessman allegedly received threats to his life in the name of Neeraj Bawana gang from international virtual numbers. The caller introduced himself as ‘Sunny Issapur from Neeraj Bawana Gang’ and demanded Rs 5 crore.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Sunny Dagar’s involvement was revealed with the help of technical and manual investigation.During his interrogation, Dagar disclosed that Lochav had told him about his cousin’s business. He also told him about an ongoing family dispute between them, the police said.  

“Dagar disclosed that he was also in direct contact with Canada-based fugitive Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala through social media and, as per instructions of jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, planned to eliminate the rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi,” Singh said.

