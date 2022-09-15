After 5-year trauma, 22-yr-old’s 1-ft wide, 2.7kg lung tumour removed

Shayan Ahmad Shamim By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A giant tumour weighing 2.7 kilograms and 30 cm wide was removed from the liver of 22–year–old man at a private hospital putting an end to his 5-year-long trauma. The surgery was conducted at PSRI Super speciality Hospital which claimed it to be the largest tumour removed in the institute so far.

Doctors said that the patient was turned away by many hospitals considering the size of the tumour and the risk involved in its surgery. The delay eventually led to its growth exponentially.“He was carrying a huge vascular tumour in his liver for the past 5 years. During this period, he consulted multiple doctors for treatment. However, he was refused treatment at various centres given its size and the risk involved in surgery,” said Dr Manoj Gupta, Senior Consultant, liver and Gastro surgery at PSRI. Dr Anju Wali, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the patient’s complete right side of the liver had converted to a tumour and grown to almost 30 cm in size.

“After a thorough evaluation such as checking the liver quality and volume, the patient was advised to undergo surgery for the removal of the tutor,” she added. The hospital performed angioembolization followed by surgical removal of the tumour.

“Looking at the high risk of blood loss during surgery, we first performed a procedure called angioembolization followed by the surgery. The tumour was removed successfully and the patient was shifted to the ICU for a day. Later, he was moved over to the ward and was finally discharged. He is recovering and will attend the outpatient department for a follow-up in the next few days,” Gupta said.

NEW DELHI: A giant tumour weighing 2.7 kilograms and 30 cm wide was removed from the liver of 22–year–old man at a private hospital putting an end to his 5-year-long trauma. The surgery was conducted at PSRI Super speciality Hospital which claimed it to be the largest tumour removed in the institute so far. Doctors said that the patient was turned away by many hospitals considering the size of the tumour and the risk involved in its surgery. The delay eventually led to its growth exponentially.“He was carrying a huge vascular tumour in his liver for the past 5 years. During this period, he consulted multiple doctors for treatment. However, he was refused treatment at various centres given its size and the risk involved in surgery,” said Dr Manoj Gupta, Senior Consultant, liver and Gastro surgery at PSRI. Dr Anju Wali, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the patient’s complete right side of the liver had converted to a tumour and grown to almost 30 cm in size. “After a thorough evaluation such as checking the liver quality and volume, the patient was advised to undergo surgery for the removal of the tutor,” she added. The hospital performed angioembolization followed by surgical removal of the tumour. “Looking at the high risk of blood loss during surgery, we first performed a procedure called angioembolization followed by the surgery. The tumour was removed successfully and the patient was shifted to the ICU for a day. Later, he was moved over to the ward and was finally discharged. He is recovering and will attend the outpatient department for a follow-up in the next few days,” Gupta said.