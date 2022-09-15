Home Cities Delhi

DDA forms panel to probe deaths during manhole cleaning in Bakkarwala

The DDA also clarified that it does not practice manual cleaning of sewer lines, and machines are used in case such a need arises.

Published: 15th September 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the AAP held the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena responsible for the death of two people in a manhole, the authority said it has constituted a committee to probe the incident. The DDA also clarified that it does not practice manual cleaning of sewer lines, and machines are used in case such a need arises.

“On the directions of the L-G, the DDA has constituted a committee to investigate the two deaths. The committee has been asked to submit its report on the cause of accident, lapses if any, on the part of officers/contractors or any other person, and remedial measures to be undertaken for prevention of such incidents,” the statement said.

It also said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case and added that ex-gratia is being provided to the kin of the deceased according to the norms. A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 at Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer, police said.

According to preliminary reports, Rohit, the sweeper, entered into the manhole without DDA’s permission and died. Ashok Gulia, a DDA security guard, rushed to help him, but he too fell into the manhole and lost his life.The two deaths took a political turn with the AAP saying the Lieutenant Governor cannot “enjoy power without accountability”.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, a high court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed registering a public interest litigation. It also issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board in the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp