DDA forms panel to probe deaths during manhole cleaning in Bakkarwala

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the AAP held the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena responsible for the death of two people in a manhole, the authority said it has constituted a committee to probe the incident. The DDA also clarified that it does not practice manual cleaning of sewer lines, and machines are used in case such a need arises.

“On the directions of the L-G, the DDA has constituted a committee to investigate the two deaths. The committee has been asked to submit its report on the cause of accident, lapses if any, on the part of officers/contractors or any other person, and remedial measures to be undertaken for prevention of such incidents,” the statement said.

It also said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case and added that ex-gratia is being provided to the kin of the deceased according to the norms. A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 at Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer, police said.

According to preliminary reports, Rohit, the sweeper, entered into the manhole without DDA’s permission and died. Ashok Gulia, a DDA security guard, rushed to help him, but he too fell into the manhole and lost his life.The two deaths took a political turn with the AAP saying the Lieutenant Governor cannot “enjoy power without accountability”.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, a high court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed registering a public interest litigation. It also issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board in the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11.

NEW DELHI: Two days after the AAP held the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena responsible for the death of two people in a manhole, the authority said it has constituted a committee to probe the incident. The DDA also clarified that it does not practice manual cleaning of sewer lines, and machines are used in case such a need arises. “On the directions of the L-G, the DDA has constituted a committee to investigate the two deaths. The committee has been asked to submit its report on the cause of accident, lapses if any, on the part of officers/contractors or any other person, and remedial measures to be undertaken for prevention of such incidents,” the statement said. It also said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case and added that ex-gratia is being provided to the kin of the deceased according to the norms. A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 at Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer, police said. According to preliminary reports, Rohit, the sweeper, entered into the manhole without DDA’s permission and died. Ashok Gulia, a DDA security guard, rushed to help him, but he too fell into the manhole and lost his life.The two deaths took a political turn with the AAP saying the Lieutenant Governor cannot “enjoy power without accountability”. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, a high court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed registering a public interest litigation. It also issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board in the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11.