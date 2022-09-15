Home Cities Delhi

Delhi AIIMS may demolish new private ward as part of revamp

The move is likely to occur as another private ward with a capacity of 100 beds has been built and will be operational soon.

Published: 15th September 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi AIIMS

Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to demolish the new private ward under the master plan for the redevelopment of the apex institute into a world-class medical university, officials said. The move is likely to occur as another private ward with a capacity of 100 beds has been built and will be operational soon. This facility will replace the new private ward, the officials informed.

The institute plans to construct a complex in the place of the new private ward, they added. According to the official, an action plan is being prepared which will identify the relocation of the existing facilities to other blocks. Currently, the new private ward houses departments of geriatrics and pulmonary medicines apart from a set of facilities for the haematology department.

The officials said that the pulmonary medicine department could be facilitated into the surgery block while a new geriatric block is almost ready for use. According to the AIIMS redevelopment project, the institute will create 50 new operation theatres and over 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds.

Research labs, animal facilities, clinical trial facilities, 4,000 hostel units and 14,000 parking spaces will be installed through the new project. Earlier this week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare recommended the Union Health Ministry to give a green signal to the master plan of AIIMS-New Delhi.

During  Independence Day, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria revealed that a detailed project report for the “transformation” of AIIMS had been submitted to the Centre. He said that the master plan will holistically redevelop the institute’s infrastructure by consolidating patient care, teaching research, and administration in the East Ansari Nagar campus and outpatient services in the Masjid Moth Campus. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AIIMS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp