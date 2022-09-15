Delhi AIIMS may demolish new private ward as part of revamp

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to demolish the new private ward under the master plan for the redevelopment of the apex institute into a world-class medical university, officials said. The move is likely to occur as another private ward with a capacity of 100 beds has been built and will be operational soon. This facility will replace the new private ward, the officials informed.

The institute plans to construct a complex in the place of the new private ward, they added. According to the official, an action plan is being prepared which will identify the relocation of the existing facilities to other blocks. Currently, the new private ward houses departments of geriatrics and pulmonary medicines apart from a set of facilities for the haematology department.

The officials said that the pulmonary medicine department could be facilitated into the surgery block while a new geriatric block is almost ready for use. According to the AIIMS redevelopment project, the institute will create 50 new operation theatres and over 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds.

Research labs, animal facilities, clinical trial facilities, 4,000 hostel units and 14,000 parking spaces will be installed through the new project. Earlier this week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare recommended the Union Health Ministry to give a green signal to the master plan of AIIMS-New Delhi.

During Independence Day, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria revealed that a detailed project report for the “transformation” of AIIMS had been submitted to the Centre. He said that the master plan will holistically redevelop the institute’s infrastructure by consolidating patient care, teaching research, and administration in the East Ansari Nagar campus and outpatient services in the Masjid Moth Campus.

