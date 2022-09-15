Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks Subramanian Swamy to handover govt bungalow's possession in six weeks

The judge said the court has not been shown any material which mandates and requires the allotment 
of government accommodation to a Z category protectee.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on  Wednesday directed former BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks. Justice Yashwant Varma noted that the allotment of the bungalow was made for five years and that period has come to an end. The judge said the court has not been shown any material which mandates and requires the allotment of government accommodation to a Z category protectee.

The high court disposed of Swamy’s petition seeking re-allotment of the same bungalow, which was allotted to him on January 15, 2016, and he has been living there since then in view of security threats to him.The judge said all that is required to be done by the government is to ensure that adequate arrangements are made in the residential premises, which the petitioner will now occupy, for his safety and security.

“The court notes undisputedly that the allotment was made for a period of five years and that period has fairly come to an end. The court has not been shown any material which mandates and requires the allotment of government accommodation to a Z category protectee,” the judge said.

