Delhi: Tax amnesty scheme for unauthorised colonies soon

Besides, those whose cases are pending under litigation and who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme will have to withdraw their cases from the respective legal authorities. 

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will roll out an amnesty scheme on property taxes for unauthorised colonies, unauthorised regularized colonies, Lal Dora villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants, the civic body said on Wednesday. According to the corporation, the scheme is aimed at providing a waiver in property taxes to the residents of unauthorised and unauthorised-regularised colonies until the financial year 2020–21. 

Similarly, taxpayers of non-residential properties in these colonies, areas, are required to pay property tax dues (only principal amount) of 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20 and after this, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2019-20 shall be waived off, it said.Besides, the MCD will also provide the beneficiaries a waiver of the late fee interest for 2021–22 and 2022–23, the civic body added. 

The officials said that people would have to visit (www.mcdonline.nic.in) to avail the benefit of the scheme, which will be operational from September 15 onwards.Besides, those whose cases are pending under litigation and who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme will have to withdraw their cases from the respective legal authorities. 

“People will have to file an affidavit on a stamp paper of `10, attested by the Notary Public, stating that he/she will withdraw application from the court in order to avail the benefits of this scheme,” the civic 
body said. “This amnesty scheme shall also cover all the dishonoured cheque(s) cases, including those where bank accounts and properties have been attached, subject to payment of up to date property tax”, the MCD said.

