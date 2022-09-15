Showers bring relief, more rain likely to keep temperature low in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a long dry haul, the national capital saw a spell of rain and gusty winds keeping the heat in check on Wednesday. More showers are likely over the next two days, which may bring the mercury down, weather officials said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather recorded 9.6 mm rain till 5 pm on Wednesday. Other weather stations in the Delhi-NCR recorded — Lodhi Road (10.4mm), Ridge (4.8mm), Palam (2.8mm), Ayanagar (3mm), Gurgaon (4.5mm), CDO Ghaziabad (8mm), Pusa (4mm), Sports Complex (7.5mm) and SPS Mayur Vihar (8mm) — in the same duration.

The IMD at 10.30 pm issued an alert for light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-Delhi, south-West Delhi, West-Delhi, South-East Delhi, New Delhi, East-Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kaithal (Haryana) Agra (U.P.) over the next two hours.

The state weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers at most places accompanied with gusty winds up to the speed of 30-40kmph for September 15-16. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees C, respectively over the next two days.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees C, which is normal for this time of the year while minimum settled at 26.4 degrees C, a notch above normal. “With the rain and gusty winds to continue over the next two days, the mercury is likely to come down. City will get relief from hot and humid conditions,” said an IMD official.

Until Wednesday, this September had seen just one day of rain when it received 8.8mm rain. Scant rain had led to a rise in the mercury along with high humidity levels, which made for uncomfortable days for the whole of this month so far as well as in August, which too didn’t get any significant rain and ended with a rain deficit of 82%.

