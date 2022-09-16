AAP leader Amanatullah Khan in ACB custody over graft

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) here Thursday issued a notice to AAP leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Waqf board, officials said. A senior official said the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning on Friday over the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

Khan, the Chairman of the Delhi WAQF Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for hampering a probe by “bullying” witnesses in a case against the AAP leader.

