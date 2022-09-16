Home Cities Delhi

BJP-run MCD planning 16 more garbage dumps: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia during a press conference accused the BJP of now planning to establish 16 more landfill sites across the city.

Published: 16th September 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(File| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi instead of clearing city’s three garbage mountains are now planning to set up 16 more landfill sites across the national capital, a claim which was refuted as “baseless” by the civic body.

Sisodia during a press conference accused the BJP of now planning to establish 16 more landfill sites across the city. “Instead of getting the existing trash mountains cleaned, now they are coming up with new landfill sites to add to the woes of the residents. This plan of the BJP will put the life of citizens in danger,” he said.

He added that no matter from which side of the capital you enter, the visibility of these tall garbage mountains show proof of the BJP’s failure in waste management across the city. “Due to the negligence of the BJP, people living near three landfill sites are already struggling for life. They are bound to bear the choking smell of garbage round the clock and live under the threat of hazardous fire incidents which are often reported at the landfill sites,” he said.

The allegations come ahead of the municipal polls in the city. Appealing to residents, Sisodia said that the Delhi government has a solid plan to tackle the waste crisis and this time around they must give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal’s governance in the MCD, to get rid of this perennial issue.

The MCD issued a statement refuting the allegations. “MCD completely denies the allegation and wish to state that there is no such plan to establish any new sanitary landfill sites. Instead, we are working to flatten the three existing landfill sites. At few places, it has reduced the height of garbage mounds by 10-15 meters,” it said. 

Meanwhile, police on Thursday stopped an AAP-led group from reaching the Okhla landfill site, the party alleged, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ask if police should be deployed for the protection of women or garbage hills.

Later, the group led by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj held a protest and raised anti-BJP slogans.Sisodia also hit out at the BJP, saying the three landfill sites -- Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa -- at city borders are the “biggest achievement” of the party’s 17-year rule in the Delhi civic body.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi landfills
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp