Delhi: Nigerian among 4 held for Rs 6 crore cheating

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four persons including one Nigerian national were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping an Indian woman under false pretence and swindling.Rs 6.5 crores from her, said Police on Thursday. The accused were identified as Kosorachi Patrick Amadi, 41, Meya Imchen, 32, Baben Rai, 29 and Hematoli Sumi, 29. They duped the Indian women by befriending them on social media platforms, police found during the probe. The three other accused persons hails from Nagaland.

The complainant was initially approached via social media by the culprit under a fake identity, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth. “On September 1, a complaint was received from a lady alleging that in the year 2016, she befriended one Eric Elliot on Facebook. They started chatting over Facebook and WhatsApp. During their conversations, Eric Elliot told her that he wants to conduct hotel business in India and will give her a 50 per cent partnership in profit,” said the DCP.

“Thereafter, he scammed the lady on the pretext of sending a parcel containing expensive items and asking for monetary charges regarding custom clearance and NOC. However, she did not receive any parcel as promised by Eric Elliot.”

Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell found that though the accounts involved in the crime are in the name of persons hailing from North-East India, they are being operated from South Delhi. Following this, call records of the linked mobile numbers were obtained and an IMEI search was initiated. The search triangulated the location of the mobile phones to Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

The police which traced the location to Arjun Nagar neighbourhood of Safdarjung nabbed a lady namely Ms Hematoli who was in possession of the mobile number linked with the bank accounts involved in the cheating. “At her disclosure, the police arrested Meya Imchen and Baben Rai. At their instance, the police also arrested one Nigerian national namely Kosorachi Patrick Amadi, who handled the bank accounts and siphoned off the cheated amount to Africa through different means,” said DCP. The Nigerian national Amadi disclosed during the interrogation that he along with his Nigerian associates used to create fake social media profiles in the name of persons settled in the United Kingdom.



