Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Nigerian among 4 held for Rs 6 crore cheating

The Nigerian national Amadi disclosed during the interrogation that he along with his Nigerian associates used to create fake social media profiles.

Published: 16th September 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four persons including one Nigerian national were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping an Indian woman under false pretence and swindling.Rs 6.5 crores from her, said Police on Thursday. The accused were identified as Kosorachi Patrick Amadi, 41, Meya Imchen, 32, Baben Rai, 29 and Hematoli Sumi, 29. They duped the Indian women by befriending them on social media platforms, police found during the probe.  The three other accused persons hails from Nagaland.

The complainant was initially approached via social media by the culprit under a fake identity, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth. “On September 1, a complaint was received from a lady alleging that in the year 2016, she befriended one Eric Elliot on Facebook. They started chatting over Facebook and WhatsApp. During their conversations, Eric Elliot told her that he wants to conduct hotel business in India and will give her a 50 per cent partnership in profit,” said the DCP. 

“Thereafter, he scammed the lady on the pretext of sending a parcel containing expensive items and asking for monetary charges regarding custom clearance and NOC. However, she did not receive any parcel as promised by Eric Elliot.” 

Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell found that though the accounts involved in the crime are in the name of persons hailing from North-East India, they are being operated from South Delhi. Following this, call records of the linked mobile numbers were obtained and an IMEI search was initiated. The search triangulated the location of the mobile phones to Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi. 

The police which traced the location to Arjun Nagar neighbourhood of Safdarjung nabbed a lady namely Ms Hematoli who was in possession of the mobile number linked with the bank accounts involved in the cheating. “At her disclosure, the police arrested Meya Imchen and Baben Rai. At their instance, the police also arrested one Nigerian national namely Kosorachi Patrick Amadi, who handled the bank accounts and siphoned off the cheated amount to Africa through different means,” said DCP. The Nigerian national Amadi disclosed during the interrogation that he along with his Nigerian associates used to create fake social media profiles in the name of persons settled in the United Kingdom. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp