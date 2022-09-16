HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea alleging schools not imparting full-time education

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the city government’s stand on a plea alleging that some state-run schools in the city’s northeast were not imparting ‘full-time’ education. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the Delhi government on a public interest litigation by NGO Social Jurist. The NGO argued that the fundamental right to education, guaranteed under the Constitution and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, was being violated under these circumstances.

Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said in the aftermath of COVID-19, ‘everyone has rushed to government schools’ and the government was conscious of the infrastructure and other issues in the area, which has “higher density”.‘The government is conscious of the infrastructure and the availability of land in those areas... After Covid, everyone has rushed to government schools,’ he said.

Appearing for the petitioner, lawyer Ashok Agarwal said the situation had been ongoing since April 2022 and there was no action from the government to remedy it.‘Some of the schools are holding two hours of class, some are calling children on alternate days. I have written to them repeatedly but (there has been) no response, no action,’ he said.

‘The PIL (is) highlighting the fact that students studying in some of the respondent Government of NCT of Delhi run schools in North East District area namely, schools at Khajuri, Sabhapur, Tukbirpur, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, etc., are following pattern of teaching mechanism (where) either (schools are) imparting only 2 hrs of daily education or teaching on alternate days,”said the plea.

