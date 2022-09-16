Home Cities Delhi

Leopard ‘spotted’ in Gurugram; search operation on

Reports of leopard sighting has triggered panic in the area, with DLF and the Belvedere Park Condominium Association asking residents to remain alert.

Published: 16th September 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The forest department has launched a search operation after reports that a leopard was spotted in the DLF phase 5 area on Thursday. Reports of leopard sighting has triggered panic in the area, with DLF and the Belvedere Park Condominium Association asking residents to remain alert.

“The leopard was first seen on August 7 by a vehicle driver near Faridabad T point around 6.00 am. At the same location, the leopard was seen again by a biker on August 30 at 12:10 am. A tractor driver saw the leopard near Camellias stone yard, back side of DLF phase 5 fire station, on September 6. On September 13, a leopard was spotted by a guard at 8:00 pm near the water tank and also seen by some labourers near school no 16 at around 8:00 am. The leopard was again seen on September 14 again near school no 16 area at 5:00 am by a guard,” a communique issued by the DLF said.

The Belvedere Park Condominium Association too issued an advisory which read, “Though the sighting of leopard is quite at a distance, the BPCA security team has been put on alert and residents are also requested to keep an open eye while moving around in and out of the Belvedere Park. We advise you all to please be careful for the leopard on loose and try to avoid visiting locations near DLF-V specially on foot.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard in Gurugram
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp