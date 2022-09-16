Home Cities Delhi

MCD delimitation formula no different from 2012 trifurcation, says panel

The three principal opposition parties are questioning the methodology and manner of recarving the boundaries of the municipal wards.

Published: 16th September 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The politics in the national capital has returned to the ground right after the Union Home Ministry put the draft notification for the delimitation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards in the public domain. The three principal opposition parties are questioning the methodology and manner of recarving the boundaries of the municipal wards.

While the ruling BJP said that it’s still analysing the draft delimitation order, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have raised several objections calling it ‘illogical and discriminatory’.However, the delimitation commission refuted any kind of discrimination within the process. “The methodology used in the delimitation of the wards is the same practiced during 2017 elections and delimitation done in 2012 after the MCD was bifurcated into three civic bodies,” said Randhir Sahay, member of the delimitation commission.

The member, who is also the additional commissioner of the unified civic corporation, said the variations in wards existed during previous exercises as well. “The variations seen in population and boundaries of the wards have are not controversial. They are done with due procedure. Such variations were present during previous exercises as well. We have only followed the due procedure,” Sahay said.

Political parties can send their suggestion or objections over the draft delimitation by October 3, and can raise it with the panel, Sahay said.“We will check and redraft the delimitation notification based on the inputs. All are welcome and are urged to share their objections and suggestions for the process,” Sahay said. “We expect to conclude the final order and send it to the Centre before November 8,” Sahay said. The three-member panel consists of State Election Commissioner of Delhi Vijay Dev, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Randhir Sahay.

