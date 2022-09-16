Mercury plummets as it drizzles all across capital in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital region witnessed overcast skies a day before, while on Thursday many stretches received drizzle and gusty winds throughout the day. The capital received 15.2 mm rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the mercury down. It continued to drizzle till late evening keeping the skies overcast and the weather pleasant in the city after a long hiatus. More showers are likely on Friday as well, weather officials said.

According to the IMD records, Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather recorded 15.2 mm 24-hourly rain, of which just 1.8mm was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday. Other weather stations in the Delhi-NCR till 5pm recorded – Lodhi Road (0.6mm), Ridge (6.4mm), Palam (1.6mm), Ayanagar (0.5mm), Gurgaon (1mm), CDO Ghaziabad (2.5mm), Pusa (8.5mm), Sports Complex (0.5mm) and SPS Mayur Vihar (0.5mm), Mungeshpur (7.5mm), Najafgarh (3.5mm), Pitampura (4.5mm).

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 31.7 degrees C, two notches below normal while minimum settled at 24.2 degrees C, a notch below normal. This is a stark difference from the temperatures being recorded until Tuesday and even for the whole of August, which saw above-normal temperatures resulting in a long and almost unending episode of hot and humid uncomfortable days this monsoon. The state weather authorities has forecast generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Friday and overcast skies till September 21. Until Wednesday, this September had seen just one day of rain when it received 8.8mm rain.

NEW DELHI: The national capital region witnessed overcast skies a day before, while on Thursday many stretches received drizzle and gusty winds throughout the day. The capital received 15.2 mm rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the mercury down. It continued to drizzle till late evening keeping the skies overcast and the weather pleasant in the city after a long hiatus. More showers are likely on Friday as well, weather officials said. According to the IMD records, Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather recorded 15.2 mm 24-hourly rain, of which just 1.8mm was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday. Other weather stations in the Delhi-NCR till 5pm recorded – Lodhi Road (0.6mm), Ridge (6.4mm), Palam (1.6mm), Ayanagar (0.5mm), Gurgaon (1mm), CDO Ghaziabad (2.5mm), Pusa (8.5mm), Sports Complex (0.5mm) and SPS Mayur Vihar (0.5mm), Mungeshpur (7.5mm), Najafgarh (3.5mm), Pitampura (4.5mm). On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 31.7 degrees C, two notches below normal while minimum settled at 24.2 degrees C, a notch below normal. This is a stark difference from the temperatures being recorded until Tuesday and even for the whole of August, which saw above-normal temperatures resulting in a long and almost unending episode of hot and humid uncomfortable days this monsoon. The state weather authorities has forecast generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Friday and overcast skies till September 21. Until Wednesday, this September had seen just one day of rain when it received 8.8mm rain.