Home Cities Delhi

Mercury plummets as it drizzles all across capital in last 24 hours

The state weather authorities has forecast generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Friday and overcast skies till September 21. 

Published: 16th September 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Thick clouds over the Yamuna River at Geeta Colony on Thursday | Arjun Chugh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital region witnessed overcast skies a day before, while on Thursday many stretches received drizzle and gusty winds throughout the day. The capital received 15.2 mm rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the mercury down. It continued to drizzle till late evening keeping the skies overcast and the weather pleasant in the city after a long hiatus. More showers are likely on Friday as well, weather officials said. 

According to the IMD records, Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather recorded 15.2 mm 24-hourly rain, of which just 1.8mm was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday. Other weather stations in the Delhi-NCR till 5pm recorded – Lodhi Road (0.6mm), Ridge (6.4mm), Palam (1.6mm), Ayanagar (0.5mm), Gurgaon (1mm), CDO Ghaziabad (2.5mm), Pusa (8.5mm), Sports Complex (0.5mm) and SPS Mayur Vihar (0.5mm), Mungeshpur (7.5mm), Najafgarh (3.5mm), Pitampura (4.5mm). 

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 31.7 degrees C, two notches below normal while minimum settled at 24.2 degrees C, a notch below normal. This is a stark difference from the temperatures being recorded until Tuesday and even for the whole of August, which saw above-normal temperatures resulting in a long and almost unending episode of hot and humid uncomfortable days this monsoon. The state weather authorities has forecast generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Friday and overcast skies till September 21. Until Wednesday, this September had seen just one day of rain when it received 8.8mm rain. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp