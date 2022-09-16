Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, India's tally rises to 13

"The latest being a Nigerian woman, who is aged 30, and admitted at the LNJP Hospital. Her condition is being monitored," a source said.

Published: 16th September 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

monkeypox-AFP_1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's thirteenth case of the viral infection, sources said on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said.

Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, sources said.

"A total of eight cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest being a Nigerian woman, who is aged 30, and admitted at the LNJP Hospital. Her condition is being monitored," a source said.

The suspected case, also a Nigerian woman, were admitted on September 14, another source said, adding, the seventh and eighth confirmed cases and the suspected case are admitted at present, "all three patients are doing fine." These eight cases also include three men.

The early six cases have been treated and discharged, a senior doctor said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

According to a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), patients in the first five cases showed "mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb."

Four of these cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes). No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with the viral infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nigerian woman Delhi monkeypox LNJP Hospital
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp