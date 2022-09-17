1,000 pet dogs registered in Delhi from April until now

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it has registered about 1,100 pet dogs since April 1 in the city, an exercise that began to check rising incidents of dog bites. The MCD on September 11 asked residents to get their pets registered in view of “rising incidents of dog-bite” in the national capital region and warned that action could be taken for non-compliance of the norm. "About 1,100 pet dogs have been registered from April till now,” a senior official said. Under section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a pet dog found in a public place, if it is not registered with it, it said. Dog-bite cases have been reported in the last few days in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the region. There is also a provision of fining pet owners and even carrying out prosecution, the civic body said.