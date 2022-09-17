Home Cities Delhi

‘Delhi University to use normalised scores to make merit lists’

Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates.

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it will consider the subject-based normalised Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The university announced that the second phase of the admission process, wherein the candidates will provide their preferences for programmes and colleges, will start from September 26 and conclude on October 10.

“The University of Delhi shall consider the subject-based normalised scores as declared by the NTA in the CUET (UG)-2022 scorecards of the candidates,” the varsity said. It said the first and second phases of CSAS (UG)-2022 will remain open till October 10, adding that the date of declaration of the first list of admissions will also be notified by October 10.

“The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences,” it said.
“The candidate must select as many programmes he or she wishes to and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme+college combinations.

Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates. It is advisable that the candidate must fill the CSAS (UG)-2022 form with utmost care,” it added. The university will give a two-day window to the candidates to reorder their programme and college preferences.

