Home Cities Delhi

'Institutional recognition will be lost': FAIMS urges health ministry not to rechristen AIIMS Delhi

The faculty members opposed the changing of the name of AIIMS, Delhi, according to the letter written by the FAIMS to the minister on Thursday.

Published: 17th September 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Faculty Association of AIIMS has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concern over the proposal of assigning a new name to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, contending it will lead to a loss of the institute's identity.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) had recently sought the opinion of faculty members over the government's proposal to give new names to all the 23 AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country.

The faculty members opposed the changing of the name of AIIMS, Delhi, according to the letter written by the FAIMS to the minister on Thursday.

The letter further said AIIMS, Delhi was created in 1956 with a trinity of mission for medical education, research and patient care.

"An identity is linked with the name. If the identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside."

"That is why famous and established institutes have the same names for centuries -- Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities," the letter said.

The FAIMS said if the proposal is accepted, the esteemed medical institute will face a huge loss of identity and demoralisation.

"Hence, FAIMS requests you to please do not consider any proposal for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi.

This will help to maintain the premier and mentor institute status of AIIMS Delhi with respect to others in the country," the letter said.

The FAIMS also sought an appointment to discuss long-pending issues related to autonomy, in-campus accommodation and administration reform (rotation of headship) at AIIMS, Delhi.

The heath ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Faculty Association of AIIMS Mansukh Mandaviya All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp