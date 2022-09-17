Kejriwal running ‘university of lies’, says BJP after landfill claims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running a “university of lies”, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged on Friday following AAP’s claim that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was planning to create 16 more landfill sites here for dumping garbage. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal had earlier said the BJP wanted to convert Delhi into “a city of garbage mountains”, and claimed that the MCD has plans to create 16 more garbage dumps in the city.

The BJP hit back and accused Kejriwal and his MLAs of spreading lies. The three municipal corporations whose term ended in May this year were unified by the Centre. The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a verbal dual over the issue since then. “Kejriwal is running a university of lies to train his party leaders and MLAs to spread lies and mislead people,” said Gupta. “He had claimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to topple his government, that has proved to be a lie as neither Kejriwal nor anyone else in his party could tell who offered money to the MLAs,” Gupta added.

