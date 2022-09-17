Mahindra stepping up electric game, announces launches of five EVs

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Mahindra is stepping up their electric vehicle game and have already announced that they have five EVs lined up for launch in the next few years. The first to arrive is the XUV400—based on the XUV300. However, the former has been tweaked in just about every department so as to present a refined electric vehicle that delivers a fun driving experience!

Design

The XUV400 sports the same sharp lines that we have come to love about the XUV300. Having said that, the front grille has been closed off, as is the case with all EVs in the market. The XUV400 is also the first Mahindra EV to sport the new copper-coloured logo that is specific to the EV range. The copper colour carries over to design elements like the roof, fog lamp garnish, and details along the front. The XUV400 does look rather striking and has a nice premium air to it.

Interior

The cabin of the XUV400 has been finished in a premium black theme. The centre console gets a few piano black inserts and there is a hint of copper tossed in on various controls to bring out a connect to the exterior design. The seats have a nice premium feel to them as do the blue stitching that they boast. The gear lever has a neat display that lights up when you start the XUV400, and you also get a host of storage spaces on board including a massive glove box and center armrest box.

Space allocation is fantastic, and you can comfortably seat five adults on board and have close to 320 litres of luggage space. Mahindra has worked hard at ensuring that the XUV400 stands among leaders in this segment when it comes to headroom, kneeroom, and shoulder room.

Features

Key features include a neat driver information display screen that allows you to browse through numerous driver aids. The compact e-SUV also gets a nice touchscreen infotainment system that gives you access to a plethora of information about the car as well as caters to your connectivity needs—Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain

Powering this car is an all-electric drivetrain that draws its power from a 39.6kWh battery pack. The single electric motor powers the front wheels and delivers 150PS of peak power and 310Nm of torque. There are three drive modes that change the acceleration input and steering feel, and you get a cool single pedal driving mode. It boasts a tested 456km range per charge.

This car will only be available in the market by January 2023. The expected price is Rs 14 to Rs 7 lakh

