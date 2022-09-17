Over 1,000 students cleared JEE, NEET due to quality education: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Due to quality education provided in Delhi government schools, 1,141 students have cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) examinations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He was addressing an event organised to felicitate toppers of the JEE NEET at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

Kejriwal said 18 crore children study in government schools across the country and most of these schools are in poor state.

“These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi. We provided quality education to students, and because of that, 1,141 students of our government schools cleared JEE and NEET exams,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, a perception was created that governments cannot run schools, and such schools should be handed over to private players or handled through CSR initiatives, Kejriwal said. “Education is not a matter of charity, it is a matter of right. The country’s poverty can be eradicated if we provide good education to every child,” he said.

He felicitated 28 students who secured ranks in the top 1,000 in JEE and NEET exams. Of these 1,141 students, 648 cleared NEET and 493 cleared JEE, he said, adding many of them are from underprivileged families.

