Pollution control body bans firecrackers in Delhi until January 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1. An official said the ban comes into effect immediately. The AAP government in Delhi has been following the practice of banning firecrackers in the winters for the last two years.

The early announcement of the ban this year is likely to give ample time to the city administration and police to put in place a mechanism to check the illegal manufacturing, sale and use of firecrackers.

The DPCC order said the ban extends to the online sale of firecrackers. “There will be a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2023 (sic),” it read.

Last year, the Delhi government announced a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2022. It also ran an aggressive campaign, involving 15 special teams at the district level, against the sale and use of firecrackers. Haryana also imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts, while Uttar Pradesh allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali just for two hours in areas with moderate or better air quality.

Despite the restrictions, people burst firecrackers till late at night in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram during festivities such as Diwali. Fireworks had led to major changes in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in Delhi on Diwali night (November 4, 2021), according to the DPCC. Emissions from firecrackers and farm fires had pushed the capital’s 24-hour average air quality index for the day after Diwali to 462, the highest in five years.

